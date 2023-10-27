Sara Pascoe blessed with baby boy

Sara Pascoe has been blessed with a baby boy after welcoming her second child.

The 42-year-old comedian, who has been candid about her challenges with fertility, delightedly posted the first endearing photos of her recently born child on Thursday.

She announced that she and her husband, Steen Raskopoulos, have become parents to a son named Albie.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a slew of snaps of her newborn and elder son Theodore, 19 months, and penned: "I’ve been in a hormone hole for three weeks so excuse my lateness- allow me to introduce baby Albie."

'As a 42 year old infertile woman I can’t believe my luck to have had two children (IVF).'

Sara revealed the news earlier this year that she was pregnant after experiencing fertility issues while trying for a baby.



She revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing a snap in which she showcased her growing baby bump in a rainbow coloured knitted dress.

Her husband Steen delightedly beamed alongside her while holding a beer next to her stomach.

The couple are already parents to a son, who they welcomed in February 2020 through IVF.