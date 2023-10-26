Bradley Cooper steps out in same sneakers his rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid sells

On a Thursday morning in Manhattan, Bradley Cooper strolled hand-in-hand with his six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper. Their outing took them not far from his $13 million West Village townhouse.



The 48-year-old actor-director maintains a shared 50/50 legal and physical custody arrangement for his adorable child, whom he shares with his former fiancée, the Russian beauty Irina Shayk. Bradley and Irina parted ways in 2019 after a four-year relationship.

Bradley embraced the unusually warm autumn weather in a pink T-shirt, navy-blue slacks, and mustard-yellow Adidas sneakers adorned with blue stripes.

Interestingly, these very sneakers are also showcased in the display of his rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid's flagship store for her luxurious cashmere clothing collection, Guest in Residence, situated at 21 Bond Street in Manhattan's NoHo district.

The nine-time Oscar nominee and the 28-year-old IMG Model were first spotted dining together on October 5 in New York City, and an insider exclusively told DailyMail.com on October 11: 'He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time.'

'They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type,' the source continued.

Bradley also 'finds it very appealing' that Gigi is mother to three-year-old daughter Khai (with ex-1D singer Zayn Malik) as their girls can play together and she knows what it's like to be a co-parent.

