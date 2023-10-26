Royal family, King Charles, William warned of Prince Harry's 'second Spare'

The royal family has been warned that Prince Harry, who's first memoir already severely damaged the monarchy's public perception as the ideal family, may have "enough material" for the second book.



The Duke of Sussex's new book may upset Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family.

Shortly after his bombshell autobiography, Harry told the Telegraph "there could have been two books," adding: "The hard bit was taking things out."

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."



Meghan Markle's husband's decision to "air his dirty laundry" has severely damaged the monarchy's public perception and impacted their image of being the "best of British family life," a historian has claimed.



Dr Owens, speaking on the Mirror's Pod Save The King podcast, claimed: "Originally King Charles III's reign was going to be based around him being supported by his two trusty lieutenants, William and Harry."



The author added: "But when that went so disastrously wrong in early 2020 because of Harry and Meghan's decision to leave Britain, it really put paid to that vision of the family monarchy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't stop revealing more secrets about the royal family as they have previously claimed to have more materials to share about The Firm.

Meghan is also reportedly writing her own memoir that could be targeting some of the royal family members, including Kate Middleton and others. However, Harry has not shared any of his intention to spill more beans on his royal life in any such move.