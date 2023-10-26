King Charles faces imminent 'danger' in monarchy

King Charles failed to live up to the expectations of a monarch set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a conversation with the Daily Express, royal expert Clive Irving reflected on the stark differences between the regime of Charles and the late Queen.

"When Charles appears, he doesn't connect. I felt that very strongly at the time of the coronation that he looked almost morose throughout the whole ceremony,” the Daily Beast columnist shared.

"It's almost as though he's in danger of disappearing completely from the public consciousness."

"The most glaring thing at the moment is that after a year it's become stunningly clear how brilliant the Queen was at the job and how poor he is at the job," Irving continued.

"She [the Queen] connected through the TV screen or with people in person. When Charles appears, he doesn't connect,” he added.

Royal author Tom Bower shared similar sentiments as that of Irving, though he pointed out the concept of monarchy still remains popular among the general public.