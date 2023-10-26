This Morning: Dave Myers returns to TV amid cancer battle

The Hairy Bikers received an outpouring of support from viewers of This Morning as they made their return to television after Dave Myers' battle with cancer.

The popular cooking pair was inundated with heartfelt messages on social media when they appeared on ITV to promote their latest book, titled The Ultimate Comfort Food.

Dave aged 64, disclosed his cancer diagnosis in May 2022, and he is presently continuing his treatment for the illness.

During their studio appearance with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, Dave and his co-star Si King showed viewers how to make a spicy chili beef crumble.

Fans were delighted to see Dave back in action after he took an extended break from the spotlight while undergoing 30 bouts of chemotherapy.

Taking to Twitter to share their support, one person posted a picture of the chefs, and wrote: 'Si and Dave! Love the Hairy Bikers.'

Another said: 'Lovely to see Dave Myers, the other half of the Hairy Bikers back on TV today. He went away and fought his cancer in fight and is back fighting fit.'

