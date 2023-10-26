Jennifer Aniston gets candid about 'challenging road' to fertility, IVF

Jennifer Aniston, Friends star, has been open up about her difficult experiences with IVF and reproduction.



While The Morning Show host was talking about attempting to get pregnant, rumours regarding her personal life and whether or not she would become a mother circulated in the media.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she said. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

The Murder Mystery star added: “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore. God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child.”

The actress refuted the myth that she prioritised her job before starting a family earlier this year.

“I used to take it all very personally. The pregnancy rumours and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption," the Break-up star told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”