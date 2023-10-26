Drew Barrymore addresses her strained relationship with her own mother: Watch

Drew Barrymore has shared experience of repairing her strained relationship with her mother while helping out a woman struggling with her mother-daughter relation.



Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress said, “Daughters to mothers, I think we have a predisposed expectation where we don't want you to be selfish.”

The Never Been Kissed actress confessed, “My mom was selfish too and it screwed me up, but you know what, I carried that with me and I acted from a place of a wounded child who also felt like they had to be an adult too quickly, and I didn't understand the parent-child dynamic.”

Dishing out details about her childhood days, Drew reasoned, “As selfish as my mom was, I have to give her a lot of room too because I was not easy.”

“Our life was set up for crash and burn disaster, I was completely out of control,” remarked the Charlie’s Angels actress.



Drew mentioned, “She did not know how to control me anymore.”

Reflecting on her relationship with her mother, Drew pointed out, “These were very painful things for both of us to go through… Her choices came from things that were real for her.”

In the end, the actress added, “As a woman I could finally see and understand that and we've made peace. We now text and talk and I've reached out to her.”