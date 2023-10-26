Prince William, Kate Middleton hurt King Charles?

King Charles III, who reportedly has stuck a deal with his beloved son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton amid speculations of growing tensions within the royal family, is in news over his alleged feud with the Prince and Princess of Wales.



Prince William and Harry's father's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May has ignited discussions among Britons about his new role as some royal fans began to compare the 74-year-old monarch's reign to the long-standing legacy of his late mother Queen Elizabeth III who died at the age of 96 in 2022.

Meanwhile, some wanted Prince William to take the throne as they believed the Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the throne, would make better King than Charles.

This shock assessment of the people reportedly hurts the monarch and makes him feel jealous of the couple over their growing popularity.

Undoubtedly, on some of the royal events, William and Kate have stolen Charles’ thunder with their dynamic leadership skills and charming personalities.

However, an insider, has claimed that "King Charles is very loving and caring to the much-adored royal couple, and The Prince and Princess of Wales also pay whole respect to the monarch and obey all his orders happily."

They added: "William and Kate are real charms for the monarchy and the King."

On the other hand, Clive Irving recently claimed: "There's a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will. In response to this tension, Charles is said to have devised a compromise that acknowledges the popularity of the Waleses, while still retaining a degree of control."

While discussing the matter, the columnist at The Daily Beast continued: "They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of other people stealing his limelight," Irving stated.

The exact division of the limelight remains unspecified, but Irving suggests it may be around "maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses'] and he keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement."

Now, there are rumours that the British monarch is seemingly distancing himself from the Prince and Princess of Wales as he's not giving them the same respect and love he used to before becoming the King.



The King reportedly ignored the couple at a recent reception he held to thank the organizers of the Coronation event, attended by his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne, and sister-in-law Sophie, alongside a number of representatives from across government in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Kate and William's absence has set tongues wagging as some of the royal critics and commentator have claimed that it seems as there's something going wrong between the King and the Waleses.