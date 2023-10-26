Inside the backlash of Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'changed attitudes' to royal duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly paid no heed to the criticism that hurled their way after choosing to keep their family a priority rather than their royal duties.
While writing for Express royal reporter Catherine Meyer-Funnell noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales decided on remaining a strong family unit, which meant making changes to their royal duties.
"In the last few decades attitudes have undoubtedly changed, so much so that Princess Kate and Prince William have been criticised for shirking their public duties in favour of being with their children more," she wrote.
The reporter added that the couple drew boundaries as the Princess took from her own family experience and aimed to emulate the closeness that she felt with her pack when growing up.
"By openly putting their family first Kate and William are laying the foundations for a strong future monarchy, demonstrating how important it is to feel loved and supported by those closest to you."
"Coming from a strong family unit herself, admittedly without the pressures of being royal, the Princess is a prime example of how having the right people in your corner is crucial to prepare oneself for such a public role - no matter what happens, her parents will have her back."
