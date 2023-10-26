Cedric 'Beastie' Jones, aspiring star, dies at 46

Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones, who starred in the AppleTV+ film Emancipation and was a professional boxer, has died at the age of 46.

Jones' death was confirmed by his manager, Todd Frank, who told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had passed away in his sleep on October 16. No cause of death has been released at this time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Beastie Boxing Gym Founder, Cedric 'Beastie' Jones,” his company said in a statement shared on Instagram.

“Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others," the statement continued.

"He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift. Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym.”

According to the statement, Jones "inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible."

The message concluded with the words, "Thank you for building our community, Cedric," and included a photo of the business owner grinning. You will always be missed.