Kim Kardashian makes honest confession about single mom struggles

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her single mom struggles on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
In the confessional, the SKIMS founder said, “I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent and I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting and, I mean I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.”
The podcast clips were shown in this week’s episode where Kim talked about her learning from parenting.
During the show, Kim mentioned in her confession, “The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.”
“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments,” remarked the 43-year-old.
Kim pointed out, “It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”
The reality star explained, “One thing everyone has in common is just the amount of time that we have, and I'm raising four kids and I split my time with my work, my family, my four kids, and I want to make sure my kids have 90% of that.”
