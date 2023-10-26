Khloé Kardashian gets candid about relationships: 'I'm exhausted'

Khloé Kardashian wants to start a fresh relationship that won't make her look foolish.



The Good American founder, who went to lunch with her best friend Malika Haqq on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, talked candidly about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and her aspirations for their future.

Khloé, 39, was clear that she wasn't ready to date again.

"This situation was the most wild thing and it's not only finding out he had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant," she gave the explanation about Tristan, who was getting ready to welcome son Tatum through surrogacy with Khloé, but had also surreptitiously fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that," Khloé continued to Malika, 40. "Then this whole year goes by, my son's not even 1 yet, and look how much has changed. I didn't speak to Tristan at all for six months, not even about the kids. But now look, now we’re back to being really good friends. I wanna date someone — not now — I'm exhausted."

In a confessional, Khloé said, "What do they say? To get over somebody, you have to get under somebody else. That's obviously a really easy route and you're definitely distracting yourself as to what you need healing from. Someone's form of healing is not my form of healing."

"I just need to do what speaks to my soul," she continued. "And if I felt like going out, if I felt like dating, and if I was open to that right now, I would do it. There's nothing holding me back. I just genuinely don't have these feelings right now."