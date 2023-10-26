Meghan Markle desperate to date ex-Chelsea player before marriage to Prince Harry

If Meghan Markel had married Ashley Cole Prince Harry still be a working royal

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle almost ended up marrying former Chelsea footballer before her romance with British royal Prince Harry, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with King Charles III's youngest son Harry in a lavish wedding back in 2018 after months of a fairy-tale romance, was once asked on a date by then-Chelsea soccer player Ashley Cole.

Meghan reportedly had a "sliding doors" moment when she was pursued by Ashley. She's believed to have been tempted by the offer to go on a date with the footballer, but journalist Katie Hind convinced Meghan to turn him down.



However, the former Suits star eventually settled down with the Duke and began a new journey with the royal and became mother of her two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Katie claimed that she stopped the then American actress doing blunder to begin a romantic journey with the athlete, revealing that she told Meghan that Ashley was known for cheating on his partners, and she put off pursuing the romance.

The journalist, in her column for the Daily Mail, wrote: "If ever there was a 'sliding doors' moment, this was it."

Explaining the situation in her own words, she said: "The moment I told a thirtysomething American actress, who had just confided in me that she was being pursued by a famous British footballer, to steer well clear of him."

Meghan must be grateful for Katie as is she had encouraged her to go on date things might be different today.

Katie penned that if she gave her thumbs up to date and "try out as a WAG". She suggested Meghan and Ashley might have even gone on to get married.

However, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family would not be impressed with Katie's move as if Meghan and Ashley Cole had tied the knot Harry still be a working royal.

"And if they had [married], would Prince Harry still be a working royal here in the UK, a valued and popular member of the Firm, close to his father Charles, brother William, and sister-in-law Kate?" added Katie.