Enrique Iglesias reflects on ‘strong’ relationship with longtime partner Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias has recently reflected on his relationship with longtime partner Anna Kournikova as the singer discussed about the problems they both faced as a couple.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Enrique said, “You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times.”

“A lot of people say, 'Oh, well, I know this is the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.' I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen,” stated the 48-year-old.

Enrique, who shares three children with Anna, talked about his first meeting with the blonde beauty on the set of his 2001 Escape music video.

“The video changed my life in ways that I didn’t even think about,” continued the singer.

Enrique explained, “I think when we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like.”

“So that understanding helped a lot. I just think we just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger,” remarked the singer.

Dishing out about his kids, Enrique disclosed, “When I pick kids from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favourite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute’.”

“I'm just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day,” he added.