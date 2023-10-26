Why did Jason Alexander crash Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari's wedding?

file footage

Britney Spears' husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, shared his side of the story from the time he crashed the singer’s wedding with Sam Asghari.



Earlier today, October 26, Jason revealed he had a valid explanation for his unexpected scandalous appearance at the Toxic crooner’s wedding before her nuptials.

He explained on the Kyle and Jackie O show that Britney, 41 reached out to him in 2020 and both started talking over the phone and had this “private conversation that no one really knew about.”

Jason added, “So when the conservatorship ended, I felt like because of the way the conversations were going with me and her, we'd be able to actually see each other for the first time since Vegas in person, besides just speaking over the phone.”

He disclosed that he learned about Britney’s marriage just after three days he had spoken to her and she “didn't even mention getting married” which understandably left him confused.

Spears’ ex shared with the hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson, he 'was super surprised' by the wedding and decided to show up to the ceremony since he 'was actually in California at the time'.

He noted that getting in wasn’t hard as he and the pop icon once had a plan to meet “on the hiking trail behind her house which leads to an easy entrance to the back of the property.”

Jason insisted he ”was really just trying to see [Britney] and ask her if [the wedding] was really what she wanted.”

He recalled he was asked to leave but refused to do so and called out to Britney while live-streaming the whole drama to Instagram.

However, he didn’t get any response from her and was subsequently apprehended by security leading to his arrest.