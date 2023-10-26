Romeo Beckham pays tribute to Virgil Abloh via his new tattoo

Romeo Beckham is following into the footsteps of his father David Beckham and his elder brother Brooklyn, with his tattoo fever.

The 21-year-old aspiring footballer just added another ink art to his collection, which he often shows off on social media.



The latest one marks his tribute to the late most influential fashion designer of his generation, Virgil Abloh.

On Wednesday, October 25, the forward for Brentford Football Club took to his official Instagram stories and revealed his latest ink art done by London-based tattoo artist Pablo, who also goes by the name Certified Letter Boy.

Romeo reposted the artist's story on his account, which featured a photograph of his back adorned with a new quotation inked across his shoulder blade.

The quote from the late fashion designer who died at the age of 41 read, “Life is so short you can't waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Romeo Beckham's new tattoo

Virgil made history as Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director, sadly lost his life to a secret years-long battle with cancer in November 2021.

This new addition to Romeo’s ever growing ink collection comes shortly after he shared that he got matching tattoos with his two brothers, Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18.

The brothers had engraved the word 'Brotherhood' on different parts of their bodies, dedicated to their bond and strengthening it even more.

