Kris Jenner on how she felt after cheating on her ex-husband Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner has recently explained how she felt after cheating on her ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr on The Kardashians.



On Thursday’s episode, Kris opened up to her daughter Khloe Kardashian about cheating on her father as she asked her mother, “What was your mindset when you cheated? When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young.”

To this, Kris replied, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

During the show, Khloe again questioned her mother, “But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?”

Kris confessed, “I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake.”

“That’s my life’s biggest regret,” she added.

In a confessional, Kris said that she wanted her daughter Khloe to think before completely cutting ties with Tristan Thompson, who’s the father of their two kids.

Kris revealed, “When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets.”

“I thought, Wow, what I was thinking? So, I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go,” she added.