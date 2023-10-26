Shakira fans claim ‘Karma’ hit ex-husband Gerard Piqué

Shakira fans are crediting “Karma” for teaching Gerard Piqué a lesson for the things he did to the singer before separation.



Following her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué's unintentional fall through a stage hole during his Kings League Americas 7-on-7 tournament launch event on Tuesday night, the singer's admirers undoubtedly believe as much.

The retired soccer player is seen approaching the side of the platform to speak with his fans in video that TMZ was able to obtain, but he was unable to do so.

His worried followers swiftly peered down over the safety barrier to see how he was doing as he held up his phone to his ear, taking a step in the wrong direction and disappearing entirely.

It is reported that Piqué survived any injuries from the slip and managed to escape the hole.

Fans of Shakira swiftly criticized the Spanish athlete on X (previously Twitter), alleging that the fall was his payback for reportedly having cheated on her before they split up.

“Don’t disrespect the stage queen and then expect the stage to respect you,” one fan said in a tweet, while another joked, “You can’t escape KARMA, oh well pique.”

A third Shakira supporter chimed in, “The shakira voodoo got him good.”

In June 2022, the 46-year-old Hips Don't Lie singer and Piqué, 36, shared a brief message to their followers announcing their split.