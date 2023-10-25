Louisiana's Mike Johnson becomes 56th US Speaker

Rep. Mike Johnson outside a House Republican Conference election meeting. — X@tomwilliams

Louisiana's Mike Johnson becomes 56th speaker of the US House of Representatives after weeks of a tug-of-war competition between Republican nominations.

Johnson was a steadfast ally of Donald Trump, receiving unanimity within his party. With his election, a period of Congressional stagnation amid party strife and global and local crises comes to an end.

Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, Austin Scott, a Georgia politician with 12 years in Congress, and Tom Emmer, the longtime ice hockey coach of Minnesota, were among the contenders vying to replace Kevin McCarthy.

In addition to Gary Palmer, Pete Session, Jack Bergman, and Dan Meuser, Kevin Hern, a prominent conservative Republican Study Committee chairman from Oklahoma, was also a candidate.

In a historic moment in American history on October 4, Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was dismissed from the office when a tiny number of fellow Republicans joined in an effort launched by Democrats to oust the leader of the House with a 216-210 vote.

A year ahead of the presidential election, the House supported a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" for the first time in its 234-year existence, igniting a historic competition to succeed Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz referred to Kevin McCarthy as "a creature of the swamp" after he was removed from office.

"He has risen to power by collecting special interest money and redistributing that money in exchange for favours," Gaetz said Tuesday adding that "we are breaking the fever and we should elect a speaker who is better."

McCarthy designated a list that was shared with the House clerk, and Representative Patrick McHenry, a Republican and close supporter of the deposed leader of the house, was named acting speaker.