Drew Barrymore shares valuable advice on how women get over from ‘divorce’: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently shared valuable advice to women on how they can move on from divorce.



During the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed actress was in conversation with her audience when suddenly one of the members from the crowd asked her to share her thoughts on divorce.

Drew said, “Divorce took me years to get over it.”

“I know that is probably the worst thing I can tell you,” while referring to a woman from the audience.

Drew then asked a woman about her marriage details as she revealed she was married for 21 years and had three kids.

The Charlie’s Angels actress remarked, “Maybe this is your time and you put yourself on the backburner for everyone else.”

Drew then opened up what her therapist, the Great Barry Michael, taught her to turn “self-loathing into self-love”.



However, Drew stated, “We beat ourselves up so much. It’s like not only do we put everybody first but everything that went wrong is our fault. Why can’t we get over it quicker?”

The talk show host explained, “You stay in a stuck state, you stuck in the weeds too. It’s so hard to rise above and out of it and get closer to the sun. You stay wallowing in the darkness.”

“So, give yourself some time,” she suggested.