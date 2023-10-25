Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'weaponise' Prince George for 'ratings'

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have a secret weapon at their disposal after their son Prince George’s latest appearance at the Rugby World Cup drew great attention.

While the ending of the match was not a happy one, Prince George’s presence alone brought about the delight of royal fans.

As per royal reporter Lauren Welch, while writing for Express, the public’s positive response to Prince George was a sign that the Prince and Princess of Wales could use their 10-year-old son as a means to boost their sky-high popularity.

“Cheering on Wales in France, George looked excited to be in the crowd, resembling his dad right down to their matching navy suit jackets and red ties,“ she wrote.

“William appears to be showing his eldest son the ropes, with both of them set to be future heads of the monarchy.

“As well as George being there for his dad, his appearance makes him a likely secret weapon to prepare the ratings for his father's reign in years to come.“