Prince William 'does not discourage' plane travel despite climate crisis

Prince William 'does not discourage' plane travel despite the climate crisis

While Prince William has long been a climate crisis advocate, the Duke of Cambridge has openly confessed that he would not discourage people to fly on planes.

Ahead of the Duke of Cambridge’s Singapore trip for the 2023 Earthshot Awards, it emerged that he would opt to fly commercially as he allegedly would "never tell people not to get on planes" despite it being a major cause of air pollution.

In a statement by Buckingham Palace, it reiterated its mission for the Earthshot Awards as it revealed that it was looking to find innovative solutions that would enable a more greener living.

"The Earthshot Prize is about finding innovative solutions that are going to help scale and change the future direction of planet, and what he or the Earthshot Prize will never do, is tell people not to get on planes and not to get in their cars," the statement read.

"We’re not looking back to the Ice Age, we’re looking forward to the Green Age. It’s really important that instead of focusing on prevention, we can actually focus on the opportunity."