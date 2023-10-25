Euphoria star Jacob Elordi spills on his celebrity crush: Watch

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has recently spilled his celebrity crush on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



During the latest episode of Fallon show earlier this week, Elordi revealed that Brad Pitt was his first celeb crush after he saw him playing Achilles in 2004’s epic movie Troy.

Elordi, who features as Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic Priscilla, was questioned about his crush by Fallon.

To this, the 26-year-old star said, “Brad Pitt, I think in Troy. That's a beautiful man. There's just no denying it.”

For the unversed, Pitt was trained with a former Navy SEAL for six months to make sure he had a chiselled physique to play Achilles in Troy.

Elordi also shared that his mother took him to his first concert to see Eminem, and they waited in a queue overnight to get a good spot in front of the stage.



Elordi added, “Slept outside with my mom, outside the concert so I could be up front and centre. I wept like a baby when he left. It was amazing.”

Meanwhil, Elordi is not the first actor to comment on Pitt, last year, Brian Cox also gushed over Pitt after meeting him for the first time on Troy’s set.

“I'm straight but I thought, 'Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.' What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?”