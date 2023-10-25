Kim Kardashian shows off special birthday gifts sent by her loved ones

Kim Kardashian says her home 'smells like a flower shop'

American TV personality and Socialite Kim Kardashian has put her endless birthday bouquets on display after week of celebrations of her big day, saying: "I am so grateful."

The mother-of-four said her home "smells like a flower shop" as she showed off the floral gifts that American Horror Story star had been sent for her 43rd birthday.

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim celebrated turning 43 in style on Saturday (October 21), and on Tuesday she flaunted the huge number of bouquets she had been gifted by her nearest and dearest people.



Kim mesmerised her fans as she shared a sweet and adorable video to her Instagram Story, giving a tour to her admirers of the floral gifts covering her kitchen island and tables.

North's mom also expressed her bliss as camera turned around her, saying: "Oh my gosh, look at all the beautiful flowers."



The reality star continued: "I am so grateful. It smells so beautiful in here guys, you have no idea. I am so, so grateful."

Showing off a table of arrangements, mainly featuring white and pink florals, she added: "Look there’s even more."



Kim Kardashian, who's single after divorce from Kanye and split with Pete Davidson, said: "Seriously it smells like a flower shop and then there’s so many in my bathroom too."

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Kim's eldest daughter North, 10, and son Saint, 7, also wished Kardashian with stunning bouquets featuring hot pink and red roses with the sweet note, "Have a great birthday mom. I love you more than anything. Love, Saint." Meanwhile, North gifted Kardashian a pretty pink bouquet with a note reading, "Happy Birthday mom. I love you. Love, North."