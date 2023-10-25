Prince William, Kate Middleton emerge victorious against Harry, Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have triumphed over an ensemble of A-list couples to become the best dressed celebrity couple in the world.



In an analysis conducted by fashion brand Karen Millen, the Prince and Princess of Wales claimed the title of “most stylish” couple, beating out the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, David and Victoria Beckham, and others.

The fashion brand analysed more than five million social media posts and online searches before rolling out the verdict, which showed Kate earning the top spot due to her unparalleled regal looks.

Together, William and Kate garnered a 94% higher interest in their fashion choices than their contenders.

Despite their starkly contrasting styles during public appearances, Justin and Hailey Bieber managed to muster a six out of ten.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Harry and Meghan followed right behind the Biebers with scores of 2.5, 2.1, and 1.5 out of 10 respectively.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and the Beckhams occupied the bottom three spots.

“Despite fashion moguls like Victoria Beckham and Gigi Hadid being on the list, it turns out that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wardrobes attract far more attention than any other famous pairing,” read the fashion report.