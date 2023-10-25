Usher serenades Doja Cat, Jessica Alba with his song 'There Goes My Baby'

File Footage

Usher serenaded two Hollywood bombshells with his song, There Goes My Baby: Doja Cat and Jessica Alba.

The King of R&B was performing a rendition of his 2010 R&B ballad during his Friday Las Vegas residency show inside the Dolby Live amphitheater at Park MGM casino hotel.

In the audience were none other than the Fantastic Four alum and the Say So songstress, enjoying the live performance.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter and dancer approached Alba, who grabbed his hand and danced along with him as he sang the chorus.

“There goes my baby/ You don’t know how good it feels to call you my girl/ There goes my baby/ Ooh girl, look at you,” he crooned as Alba blushed and twirled.

Another video posted to X (previously Twitter) show Usher showing some love to Doja Cat, who danced and sang along with Usher as he charmingly tweaked the original lyrics, “When you be putting your heels on,” to “When you be putting your stilettos on,” pointing to her stilettos.



Fans in the comments enjoyed the moment just as much as the two smitten women, with one fan writing “Honey Daniels was in the building,” referencing Alba’s 2003 dance-drama film, Honey.

This wasn’t the first time Usher serenaded audience members with the 2010 hit, having previously crooned to Saweetie and Keke Palmer over the summer.



