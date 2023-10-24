Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen (left) with former PTI leaders Andleeb Abbas, Sadia Sohail and Sumaira Bokhari on October 24, 2023. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen

Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered another blow on Tuesday after three of its women leaders joined the ranks of Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).



Andleeb Abbas, Sadia Sohail, and Sumaira Bokhari — parting ways with the Imran Khan-led PTI — joined the recently formed IPP after meeting with the party's Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen in Lahore.



On the occasion, IPP spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan — who is also one of the former PTI leaders who parted ways with Imran — said that she welcomes her "political sisters" to the party.

The IPP was formed on June 8 by estranged PTI leaders Tareen and Aleem Khan, who had left ex-PM's party due to severe disagreements.

Many Imran loyalists joined hands with them at the time of the party's launch while several others entered the party on different instances since the May 9 riots which were triggered by the former prime minister's arrest.

Before Habib, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Usman Dar also parted ways with the former ruling party in the light of the May 9 events but did not join any other political party.

PTI Chairman Imran was arrested in a graft case on May 9, triggering strong protests from the party across the country in which state installations were targetted.

During the riots important military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence, were ransacked.

A crackdown was then launched against those involved in the events, leading to the arrest of hundreds of party workers and leaders — including Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A mass exodus of PTI leaders jumping ship took place after this and many who claimed to leave the party had stated in their press conferences that they had bid adieu to politics.

Several PTI bigwigs who joined the IPP include Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, and Murad Raas.