Slain Pakistani qawwali singer Amjad Sabri. — Geo News/File

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department of Sindh Police Tuesday arrested the main suspect wanted for the murder of Amjad Sabri, a popular Pakistani qawwali artiste who was gunned down in the port city in June 2016.

The main suspect — who allegedly belonged to a banned terrorist outfit and had Sabri killed by two gunmen, Asim and Ishaq — was apprehended from the city's Patel Para area by the CTD police following a tip-off, the law enforcement authorities said.

According to CTD personnel, the alleged terrorist also confessed to killing four Rangers personnel and two Pakistan Army soldiers near the Parking Plaza in Saddar.

The officials said that the accused also admitted his involvement in various other incidents during the investigation.



The CTD has recovered hand grenades, pistols and other explosive devices from the suspect, who has been arrested and jailed in different cases earlier.

According to the authorities, the alleged terrorist has also revealed about running his network from the jail.



Sabri was shot dead on June 22, 2016, which was also the 16th of the Islamic month of Ramadan. He was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him near his residence in Karachi's Liaquatabad at 4pm. Sabri was severely injured and died on the spot due to numerous bullet injuries on his head.

The 45-year-old qawwali singer was a revered figure in Pakistan's music industry and South Asia's most popular singers of the "qawwali". He is known for carrying the legacy of his father Ghulam Farid Sabri and uncle Maqbool Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.

Following the death of Ghulam, Amjad took the helm and slowly carved out his place as Pakistan's most prominent qawwal, becoming a fixture on national television and radio.

