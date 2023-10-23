Vera Wang shares secret of maintaining her sizzling physique

Vera Wang has shared some of the secrets behind her sizzling body.

The 74-year-old fashionista, who has long wowed fans with her toned physique and ageless complexion, said she does indulge to satisfy her fast food cravings.

'I do eat McDonald's, absolutely, I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change,' Wang - who recently admitted that she is 'frightened' of getting older - told Page Six at the DKMS Gala in NYC on Thursday.

The wedding dress designer also admitted she enjoys Dunkin' Donuts, sharing: 'I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut. It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too.'

The star previously shared in 2020 that her anti-aging secrets included 'work, sleep, a vodka cocktail [and] not much sun.'

The beauty also told Page Six that her work life keeps her young.

'Basically, I've worked my whole life, so it's really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated.'

'I work very long hours, I’ve raised two daughters. I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health.'