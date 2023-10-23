Vera Wang shares secret of maintaining her sizzling physique

Vera Wang has shared some of the secrets behind her sizzling body.
The 74-year-old fashionista, who has long wowed fans with her toned physique and ageless complexion, said she does indulge to satisfy her fast food cravings.
'I do eat McDonald's, absolutely, I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change,' Wang - who recently admitted that she is 'frightened' of getting older - told Page Six at the DKMS Gala in NYC on Thursday.
The wedding dress designer also admitted she enjoys Dunkin' Donuts, sharing: 'I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut. It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too.'
The star previously shared in 2020 that her anti-aging secrets included 'work, sleep, a vodka cocktail [and] not much sun.'
The beauty also told Page Six that her work life keeps her young.
'Basically, I've worked my whole life, so it's really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated.'
'I work very long hours, I’ve raised two daughters. I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health.'
Princess Eugenie has spoken up about living in the limelight
Jennifer Lopez's rude gesture towards paparazzi during recent outing with husband Ben Affleck caused a stir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on a special mission?
Prince Harry expressed how his relationship with Meghan Markle cost her relationship with her father Thomas Markle
Russell Crowe reveals what he thinks of his sculpture as Maximus in Gladiator movie on social media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have indulged in many outings in the previous months