Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'never offered warts-and-all account' of relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been called out for its lack of clarity.

Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston wrote for Newsweek and noted that Prince Harry and Meghan projected the image of a perfect couple however they displayed instances where they did not seem like the happy pair they claimed they were.



"While much of this commentary can—and no doubt should—be best ignored, the idea that underpins much of it is that behind the outward projection of perfect couple bliss lies a less happy internal power dynamic," he wrote.

"Harry and Meghan have spent many on-screen minutes, and memoir pages, waxing lyrical about how much they love each other and how perfectly suited they are to one another.

"Yet, there are experiences they have been through that must have tested that bond—even if they ultimately came out stronger for it."

Royston noted that the couple appeared to be at odds with each other about what to share in terms of the bad parts of their relationship which was made apparent in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan where they made little mention of their struggles as a couple.

"While much of social media may be little more than gossip and speculation, Harry and Meghan have, despite six hours of Netflix documentary, never offered a warts-and-all account of their relationship.

"And there is much they could discuss, not least of all the fact Meghan accused an unnamed member of the prince's family of engaging in 'concerns and conversations' about the color of their unborn child's skin only for Harry to say in the same interview it was a story he would never tell."