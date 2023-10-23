Prince William wants to ‘improve’ ties with Prince Harry during ‘painful’ time

Estranged brother, Prince Harry and Prince William are set to relive their painful past experience of losing their mother but there is still no point of contact between them.

Netflix is set to release the sixth and final season of The Crown, which is a show based on the real-life events of the royal family. Now, the final season will be dealing with the devastating car accident of Princess Diana, which left William and Harry without a mother.

According to former BBC correspondent, Jeanie Bond, believes that it is not appropriate to showcase such a sensitive incident in a show.

“It is distasteful to depict Diana’s final days,” she told OK! Magazine. “Can you imagine how you would feel if you turned on the television, and there was a very credible lookalike acting out the final days of your dead mother?”

Of the reaction of Diana’s sons, Bond shared, “William and Harry lived through those days. They endured years of seeing their mother’s face on the front page of every newspaper and magazine. They have both worked hard to try to come to terms with the death of Diana.”

She continued, “William has done rather better than Harry. To be confronted by it all, in fictional form, must be unimaginably painful. Of course, it’s quite ironic that Harry has a contract with Netflix.”

There was speculation that William is growing a soft spot for his brother as he contemplated reconciliation.

A source told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales wants his relationship to improve despite them “not speaking terms.”