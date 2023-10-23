Kim Kardashian’s sweet gesture ends feud with mother-to-be Kourtney

File Footage

Kim Kardashian officially ended her feud with elder sister Kourtney Kardashian as she shared a sweet Instagram post for her.



The founder of Skims who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday revealed the reason behind Kourtney’s absence from her star-studded bash.

The reality TV star's caption disclosed that the Poosh founder, who is expecting her first child with Travis Barker, didn't attend the part due to her health condition.

In her shared post, Kim first expressed her immense gratitude to be surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Kanye West's ex shared her stunning photos with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner from the intimate celebration.

Apart from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, renowned personalities like Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sanchez, Sara Foster and Ivanka Trump marked their presence at Kim's special day.

She wrote, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends, thank you for all the birthday love."

"I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic," Kim concluded her caption with a kind gesture towards Kourtney.