Pak vs Afg: Pakistan wins toss against Afghanistan; chooses to bat first

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Left) and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi await a toss, before their ICC Men's World Cup 2023 ODI match begins at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on October 23, 2023. — X/@ACBofficials

CHENNAI: In the 22nd match of ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first against Afghanistan at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, today (Monday).

This stadium holds a significant place in cricket history, as in 1997, the flamboyant left-handed opener Saeed Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India in a One Day International (ODI) match.

Pakistan, currently fifth on the points table with two wins and two losses after four games, had a strong start to the tournament with remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament.

However, they faced some tough outings in the following games.

After winning the toss today, the Pakistan skipper shared that they have made one change in the playing XI. Shadab Khan has been included in place of Mohammad Nawaz, who is down from fever.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the match is being played on pitch No 5, which had been used for the India vs Australia game.

"It's a black-soil surface — and not the mix of red and black — so Afghanistan has understandably packed their side with four spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad."

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.