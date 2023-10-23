Kendall Jenner steps out to celebrate beau Bad Bunny's SNL feat

Kendall Jenner was ever the supportive girlfriend as she arrived at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Le’Avenue in New York after Bad Bunny’s hosting debut.

The 27-year-old model joined the rapper at the show before the pair painted the town red alongside guest star Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and the rest of the crew.

For the semi-formal occasion, The Kardashians star decked out in a beige suede bomber jacket atop a black top, pairing it with matching-colored trousers and cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican rapper was spotted wearing a cable knit brown jumper with a pair of black jeans and platform loafers.

Bad Bunny took double duty as a host and performer at the second episode of the comic show Season 49.

In a promo of the gig, the Efecto rapper referenced a viral video of him, in which he could be heard warning Kendall Jenner against “mosquitoes” during a vacation.

The couple first sparked romance rumors at the beginning of this year after being spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

They have since made several unofficial appearances, as well as starred together in a recent Gucci campaign.