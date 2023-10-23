Katrina Kaif’s recent appearance sparks pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif’s recent public appearance sparked undeniable pregnancy rumours as she tried to hide her belly during Navratri celebrations hosted by a famous Indian jewellery brand.
The Bollywood diva donned a beautiful saree for the religious festival which took place in Thrissur, Kerala.
The 40-year-old actress opted for minimal makeup, and her green bindi further enhanced her stunning traditional look.
As the videos from the event go viral, several fans speculate that Katrina is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kaushal.
One fan wrote, "Definitely pregnant, glowing. God bless."
"She's hiding her belly? Is she pregnant?" another chimed in.
Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is not pregnant, and in fact was busy due to her work commitments.
"There is no truth in any such rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not avoiding the public spotlight because of it. She is just busy with work, and shuffling between cities for her work commitments," the source revealed.
Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.
On work front, Katrina will be next seen in the third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger Franchise and Merry Christmas.
