John Legend gushes over his children’s milestones: ‘feel really blessed’

John Legend maybe an EGOT winner but he’s most proud of having his four kids with wife Chrissy Teigen.

The Voice judge, 44, talked gushed over his brood in an interview with People Magazine, sharing that they “bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy.”

Legend and Teigen, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last month, share Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months.

Having two new babies, the All of Me singer shared that Esti and Wren “don’t cry a lot” and they “feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now.”

He added that along with Teigen, 37, they “love” enjoying their children’s milestones.

“Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago, and Wren is 4 months old now.” He added, “They smile a lot.”

As for his eldest, the musician shared, “They’re in school. Miles is in kindergarten and Luna’s in second grade.”

He continued, “Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student. So, I get to relive that with my daughter and my son.”