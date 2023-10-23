Lady Gaga steps out with Michael Polansky at SNL after party in NYC

Lady Gaga was seen with her on-off boyfriend, Michael Polansky, as they arrived at the star-studded SNL afterparty in Midtown, New York City on Saturday.
The 37-year-old singer opted for a casual look with a tassel leather jacket and engaged in public displays of affection, holding hands with the 45-year-old tech mogul.
She tried to maintain a low profile, concealing her eyes with black sunglasses and slightly tilting her head down.
Michael, on the other hand, went for a casual style in a black T-shirt and a brown jacket for their outing.
Lady Gaga added some height with a pair of towering black platform boots and carried a black Celine handbag to complete her look.
The former couple had parted ways earlier this year after a three-year relationship. Reports suggested they had an amicable breakup and remained friends.
However, last month, they were seen together for the first time in over a year, sparking rumours that their romance might be rekindling.
The former couple was first romantically linked around New Year's Eve 2019 and later went Instagram official in early 2020.
Polansky is a 2006 graduate of Harvard University and runs Napster founder Sean Parker's Parker Group.
