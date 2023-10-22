Early signs of Meghan Markle's 'obsession' with UK revealed

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly exuded 'signs' of wanting to live a life in the UK despite the Duchess of Sussex's current qualms of not wanting to reside there anymore.



Prior to marrying Prince Harry, the Suits actress's old blog posts from her online blog The Tig began making rounds as she notably shared her alcoholic drink, which was resoundingly British.

Calling it the TIG Cup cocktail, the Duchess of Sussex wrote: "While I generally opt to wet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup."

"Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup. This is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and a nod to the fresh-picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

Noting this post, fans were quick to react as one user wrote: "How meant to be were/are they.... I am dying here, the signs were always there!!!".

Another added: "It was the first thing I noticed, 'all things Brit'."

Despite Meghan's preference for the UK through her blog post, the former actress continues to live her life in Los Angeles with Prince Harry with no imminent plans to make a trip across the pond anytime soon.