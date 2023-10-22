Kate Middleton's secret ingredient behind 'signature glowing skin'

File Footage

It is no secret that Kate Middleton has to keep her best foot forward when stepping out for public engagements and in order to look pristine as she does, the Duchess of Cambridge has been using a particular skin secret to make sure she remains looking youthful.



Multiple experts at Total Shape, as per Express, said that the reason behind Princess Kate’s youthful looking skin likely came from her intake of collagen.

For the unversed, collagen is a key protein that given skin structure and elasticity, making it appear more youthful and healthy.

The experts added: "Collagen, known for its role in maintaining skin elasticity and overall skin health, has become a buzzword in the beauty and wellness industry. Kate Middleton embraces collagen to achieve her signature glow."

They went on to add that it was likely that Kate’s diet also included collagen-rich foods like fish, lentils and kale.

"Kate regularly enjoys eating sushi, particularly salmon sashimi."

"She is a lover of spicy food, and has been known to enjoy lentil curries."

Speaking of the Princess of Wales’ consumption of kale the experts noted: "This leafy green is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which combat free radicals and support collagen synthesis."