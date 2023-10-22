Alessandra Ambrosio is bent on keeping fit as she heads to yoga class 

Alessandra Ambrosio looked radiant and happy as she headed to a yoga session on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Brazilian model proudly revealed a glimpse of her well-toned midriff in her outfit, which consisted of a sleeveless mock neck top.
Her feet were comfortably adorned with soft gray slides, and she had tied a gray sweatshirt around her waist for a sporty look.
Alessandra was quite the multitasker, carrying a sparkling water bottle adorned with her name, a yoga mat, and two towels.
The mother of two, with a 15-year-old daughter named Anja and an 11-year-old son named Noah, shaded her eyes with stylish dark sunglasses.
Her accessories included layered necklaces and delicate earrings, which peeked through her long, straight, dark hair elegantly tied back in a relaxed bun. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was accompanied by a friend as they made their way to their fitness session.
Alessandra, known for her work on the runway, maintains her fitness through regular activities, with beach volleyball being one of her preferred ways to stay in shape.
