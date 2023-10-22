Meryl Streep, Don Gummer family: All you need to know

Inside Meryl Streep and Don Gummer family

Many were taken aback by the recent news of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s separation.

The couple, who have shared a life together for more than four decades, quietly parted ways for over six years as confirmed by a spokesperson for the renowned actress.

Despite the separation the spokesperson revealed that the Oscar-winning icon, 74 and the sculptor, 76 will "always care for each other" despite choosing "lives apart."

Meryl Streep family

During the period of their loved up marriage the estranged couple nurtured a beautiful family of four children.

The eldest son, Henry Wolfe, 43, is a singer and songwriter, 40-year-old daughter, Mamie Gummer is an actress.

Two younger siblings are, 37, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.

The couple raised all of their children at their Connecticut compound nestled in the quiet, historic town of Salisbury.

Meryl and Gummer have also embraced the joy of grandparenthood with open arms.

Their son, Henry, has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker. While Mamie has two children with husband Mehar Sethi.

Moreover in the ever growing family, Grace recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, Mark Ronson who is a record producer.

As for Louisa, she has gained recognition for her starring role in the HBO show The Gilded Age.