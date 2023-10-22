Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘hurtful’ but ‘clear’ message to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have tension with the royal family despite speculation of peace and reconciliation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly house hunting in the UK as Harry wants to be closer to his relatives. Despite the move appearing to be a step in a positive direction, it actually reflects a different reality.

Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror that despite the house hunt, the Sussexes will not be spending Christmas with the royal family, and neither would their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told the outlet that King Charles might be “disappointed and hurt by” by the decision and it is “clear” that there is still “tension” among the Sussexes and the royals.

“Their decision not to spend Christmas together is a reflection of this strained relationship. This is likely the best decision for all of them, as it will allow them to spend the holidays with their respective families without the added pressure of trying to mend their relationship,” Alderson explained.

She added that by “choosing to spend the holiday apart, they are giving themselves the opportunity to have a peaceful and drama-free celebration with their loved ones.”