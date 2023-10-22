King Charles risks shooting himself in the foot over Harry, Meghan’s allegations

The Royal family is currently in a predicament as they are warned to be careful of their next move amid rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



There have been speculations that the King Charles is sending a message of peace to his estranged son and daughter-in-law in a bid to welcome them back into the royal fold.

While the monarch contemplates mending ties in his family, he is also concerned of how things unfold in the eyes of the British public and the reputation of the monarchy.

Royal historian Dr Ed Owens has warned the king to be careful with his next move and “carry on in a dignified manner as possible” otherwise it might backfire on his reign.

“If the Royal Family wants to come to light with any new story, this might prove that Harry and Meghan’s complaints about the Royal Family were true,” Owens told GB News.

“There was a lot of discussion in both the Netflix series that Harry and Meghan made, but also in the book Spare around the record press briefings by the Palace against other members of the family. Harry said that there were members of the family that were essentially briefing against him,” he continued.

“Now, what the remaining members of the House of Windsor don’t want to do is to have those stories proven true by behaving in some way where they’re found out.”

Owens warned if the royal family pulls any “low blows” it will end badly for The Firm.