King Charles waiting to reconcile with Harry, Meghan after they make ‘first move’

King Charles is keeping his door open for his estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle amid their feud, but not on their terms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has accused The Firm of multiple things, including leaking stories to the press and of racism within the royal family. The couple has publicly called them out in 2021 with the Oprah interview and the following year in their Netflix docuseries.

During the promotion of his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry had demanded an apology from the royals for the way they have been treated, especially his wife.

Despite the public humiliation of the royal family, the monarch is reportedly ‘ready to forgive’ Harry and Meghan, but the couple will not receive an apology.

Last month, OK! Magazine reported that the father and son were reportedly planning to meet up for “peace talks” while he was visiting the UK without his wife. However, the talks never happened.

Per royal expert, Dr Ed Owens, Charles wants the couple back in the Royal family fold but they will only be welcomed if they make the first move.

“He is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on them to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the Royal Family,” he told GB News.

Although, he stressed that Charles will not issue an apology to the couple as he is concerned of how that appears to the British people. “That would be essentially to concede that the Royal Family had done something seriously wrong in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Meghan doesn’t seem interested to respond to Charles’ call for truce.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that the “message” that King has given to Harry and Meghan appears to be ignored.

She said considering the truce is offered by Charles, there is “not a single clue or sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to change course.”

Elser surmised, “I’m not sure I see them ceding their hard-fought emancipation from The Firm any time soon, even if the duke, in a TV interview earlier this year, said ‘I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.’”