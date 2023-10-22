Jennifer Garner steals the show at Reese Witherspoon's event with co-ord outfit

Jennifer Garner steals the show at Hello Sunshine event with a co-ord outfit

Jennifer Garner's attended a Hello Sunshine charity event with a sunny face.

The actress, 51, graced the charity event with her presence on Saturday, October 21, in Los Angeles.

She flaunted her sharp fashion and styling sense in a coordinated blazer.

The Elektra superstar looked like a boss lady as she donned a brown blazer all while sporting a black colored low cut, scoop neck top underneath it.

The Alias alum looked sensational as she put on a leggy display in sheer pantyhose under the skirt which has vertical button at the center

She added some inches to her frame with a pair of matching glossy pointy pumps with a gold chained hardware accent at the front.

Jennifer Garner at the Hello Sunshine event

Garner's light brown tresses were loose and parted on the side.



The Daredevil starrer wore a pair of square shaped, black-rimmed eyeglasses to shield her hazel eyes.

As her lustrous waves cascaded over her shoulder-length bouncy bob, they revealed her dainty, shiny earrings.

The mother-of-three was smiling as she interacted with the fans while exiting the event venue.

The official Hello Sunshine website described the gathering as “a joyful and innovative day celebrating art, literature, storytelling and the women leading it all.”

Also at the Shine Away fundraiser was Tracee Ellis Ross, who brightens the day with her attendance at the event in a colorful co-ord dress.