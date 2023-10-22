Parineeti Chopra receives heartfelt birthday wish from her mother

Parineeti Chopra who is celebrating her 35th birthday on October 22 received the sweetest birthday wish from her mother Reena Chopra.



Taking to Instagram, Reena penned a lengthy note for her 'best friend' who always comes up with meaningful suggestions for her mother.

"You have rendered me incapable of making a decision without checking with you first cos I know you will give me the advice I am looking for," she wrote.



The actor’s mother dubbed Parineeti her 'go-to person', saying, "you are the one who will not judge or discriminate but tell me exactly as it is without mincing words."



Moreover, Reena extended her heartfelt prayers for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress who recently tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

"This year has been the most important in your life and we can only pray that as you begin this new journey in life you get all the good things that you ever dreamt of or didn’t dream of even," she added.



The Bollywood star’s mom showered love and praise on her daughter as she is rejoicing her special day.

"You fulfil everyone around you and fill the room with love, laughter, noise, energy and passion. Love you to eternity. Happy Birthday my child," she concluded.

Reacting to her mom’s caption, the actress wrote in the comments section, "Annoying nice caption. Thanksssss dude?" with many laughing emojis.

