Kelly Clarkson denies shading Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Kelly Clarkson denied “clickbait” claims that she shaded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s talk-of-the-town budding romance by complaining that it is “taking over NFL.”

After catching wind of the rumour mill, the Original American Idol posted a “quick public service announcement” on her Instagram on Saturday to urge viewers to “not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts.”

“I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance [clapping emoji],” the Since U Been Gone songstress clarified.

“Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request [hair flip emoji],” the talk show hostess set the record straight.

She ended the post with a nonchalant, “Okay, carry on, ,and GO COWBOYS!”

Clarkson’s statement comes just a day after she made headlines for seemingly bashing the internet’s favourite couple at the moment on Friday’s episode her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Noting that the international pop sensation’s presence at her NFL star beau’s football games has “taken over the NFL” for the actual sports fans, the three-time Grammy winner further griped, “It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching, and they’re just talking about gossip things, and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’”

Indeed, the National Football League reported an unprecedented surge in viewership in the midst of the budding romance, particularly in Travis’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, per CBS.