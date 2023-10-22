Fans confuse Khloe Kardashian for Kim Kardashian in hilarious mix-up

Khloe Kardashian hits back to the fans who mistook her as Kim Kardashian

Fans mistook Khloe Kardashian as Kim Kardashian in what now seemed to be a hilarious mix-up.

After The Kardashian star, 39, posted a carousel featuring a series of pictures to wish her sister Kim on her 43rd birthday, the first picture caught the attention of fans.

The Good American founder was welcomed by her sister on the birthday bash where the guests were given paper flat Kim face printed masks.



The TV personality shared a snapshot of her while she was sporting a Kim mask and fans seemed to be confused with the eerie face.

Fans rallied to the comment section to share their thoughts, “Who is that in the first picture?” a user questioned.

Another user chimed in. “Is it just me noticing the first picture being hella off looking.”

“Is the first pic of Kim? If it is I didn't knew she had a tattoo [crying emoji],” third user wrote.

Khloe then took it to her Instagram story to clear the air, she reposted the picture and wrote, “ To all the people in my comments that think this is @kimkardashian [shocking emoji] it’s not. It's a mask.”

Khloe Kardashian's reply to fans

She continued, “She doesn’t have a tattoo. The comments are hilarious. I didn’t think I would have to spell this out for anybody but I am wearing a Kim mask. It’s a paper flat mask. I cannot believe anyone would actually think this is her.”

Then she humorously pointed out that, “Her (kim’s) head isn’t this big guys”

A fans just passed Khloe’s vibe check saying, “Omg I’m loving khloes responses to people asking about the first pick too funny love it.”