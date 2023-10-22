Kourtney Kardashian wishes ‘love, happiness’ to Kim despite missing birthday bash

Kourtney Kardashian is putting aside her alleged feud with Kim Kardashian for the latter’s 43th birthday.

Heavily pregnant Kourtney, 44, was notably missing from Kim’s star-studded 43rd birthday bash on Friday, but the oldest Kardashian sister quashed all ongoing feud rumours by gushing over her younger sister on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian,” Kourtney began her rollercoaster wish, posted alongside a zoomed-in photo of the sisters.

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas,” she joked, encapsulating the archetypal older sister/ middle sister dynamic perfectly.



Referencing their infamous fights, the most recent having occurred on the season 4 premier of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Poosh founder further quipped, “People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood”

She then got into big sister mode, concluding with, “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. [red heart emoji]”

Kourtney then posted multiple photos of the infamously chaotic duo over the years, revealing that they have been outfit-twinning since childhood.



The mom of three, soon to be four, further posted some throwback photos from childhood as well as more recent photos, celebrating their bond and love for each other despite their tumultuous relationship.



Kourtney is expected to give birth to her son with husband Travis Barker any day now, which might explain her absence from the birthday bash.