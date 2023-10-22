Priyanka Chopra pens sweet birthday note for Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to Parineeti Chopra on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra extended warms wishes to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra on the occasion of her 35th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the internationally known artist shared a beautiful throwback photo with the birthday girl and penned a sweet note for the Bollywood actress.



In the shared photo, Priyanka was seen wearing a yellow crop top and skirt, while Parineeti wore a mini white dress with a yellow cap. The popular duo completed their look with stylish sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you’re surrounded by so much love and joy today and always," the Quantico actress captioned the photo.



This birthday must be very special for Parineeti as she recently tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress dreamy wedding ceremony took place on September 24, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

Priyanka who wasn’t able to attend the event due to her work commitments, later dedicated a heartfelt post to the newlyweds.



In her sweet note on Instagram, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who is married to Jonas Brothers member, Nick Jonas, shared a thoughtful piece of advice for the couple. "Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love."